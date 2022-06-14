Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla has announced the initiation of procedures required for the establishment of the petroleum zone in Greater Cairo’s El-Tibbin district on 1,000 feddans, according to an official statement on June 12th.

The new zone will host a group of projects including new expansions of the infrastructure of the National Network for Transmission of Oil Products which will transmit crude oil and oil products from and to Upper Egypt through El-Tibbin to Petroleum Pipelines Company.

The project also includes Petroleum Pipelines’ new oil transmission plant which will be built at an estimated cost of EGP 1.8 billion.

The new plant will store crude oil and transmit supplies from Ain Sokhna through El-Tibbin to the Asyut oil refinery,

The plant will also transmit mazut surplus from Asyut to Ain Sokhna through El-Tibbin.