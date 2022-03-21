ArabFinance: The Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) is planning to drill 16 wells with $79 million worth of investments during the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, Deputy Executive Chairman of Production at EGPC Mohamed Beydoun said in an official statement.

Total output is expected to reach 6,000 barrels per day (bpd), Beydoun added.

The top official revealed that 6 wells are operating currently, producing an average of 4,300 bpd.

Egyptian oil minster Tarek El-Molla stressed that global oil and gas markets are facing great challenges, noting that [the government] has not the luxury of waiting and acceleration of output increasing rates is a must.

On a similar note, the Egyptian government increased prices of subsidized butane cylinders.