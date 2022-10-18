Arab Finance: Egypt is ready to pump natural gas immediately to Lebanon once the procedures of exporting Egyptian natural gas are complete, according to a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources on October 17th.

During his meeting with the Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayyad, Egyptian Minister of Petroleum Tarek El-Molla said that Egypt is committed to providing all aspects of support, cooperation, and expertise to Lebanon in the oil sector.

For his part, Fayyad thanked the Egyptian government for its supportive role with Lebanon, especially in the current times.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman of Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) Magdy Galal.