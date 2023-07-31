Arab Finance: The Egyptian cabinet approved three draft petroleum commitment agreements for the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), and a number of international firms, with a total minimum drilling of 13 wells and investments of about $319.5 million, according to a statement on July 27th.

The agreement included two draft commitments to search for and exploit natural gas and crude oil in the Cairo offshore areas.

This in addition to a draft commitment agreement for the exploration, development, and exploitation of oil, in the Jessum and Tawila area west of the Gulf of Suez.

