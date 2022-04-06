A consortium of China CAMC Engineering Co (CAMCE) and CNOOC Petrochemical Engineering Co. (CNOOC Petrochemical Engineering) has been awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction contract worth $412 million by Kuwait Energy Basra Co (Kuwait Energy) for a 130 million standard cubic feet per day natural gas processing facility in Basra, Iraq.

The gas processing facility is for the Block 9 area operated by Kuwait Energy, CAMCE said in a Chinese language stock exchange statement on Wednesday, adding that the contract duration is 30 months.

In January 2022, the same consortium was awarded a $594 million EPC contract by Kuwait Energy for a 100,000 barrels per day crude oil processing facility.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)