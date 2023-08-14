Saudi-listed Arabian Drilling said on Monday that Saudi Aramco has extended several onshore and one offshore rig contracts worth 3 billion riyals ($799.52 million), which were due to expire in 2023.

The contracts have been extended from three to 10 years, the company said in a statement.

The company will continue providing multiple drilling and offshore platforms with their entire crew and associated equipment to conduct well-drilling operations in the Kingdom.

“ The 10-year extension is an important milestone that will give us good visibility and avenue to prove we can deliver outstanding performance, year on year,” said Ghassan Mirdad, Chief Executive Officer of Arabian Drilling.

“We continue to see a positive outlook in the market and pursue our growth strategy,” he added.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

