KUWAIT CITY, March 22: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah hailed on Tuesday the completion of state refiner, Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s (KNPC) multibillion dollar clean fuels project, saying it was “wealth” bestowed upon the Kuwaiti people.

“I congratulate the Kuwaiti people on the completion of this project,” His Highness the Amir said on the sidelines of a KNPC ceremony to inaugurate the now fully operational facility, where he was joined by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in addition to Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

His Highness the Amir was warmly welcomed to the site by His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al- Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al- Fares, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) Deputy Chairman and CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al- Nasser Al-Sabah and KNPC’s CEO Waleed Al-Bader.

The national anthem was played and then His Highness the Amir, accompanied by His Highness the Crown Prince, greenlit the complete operation of the biofuel project. His Highness the Amir then unveiled the memorial plaque before leaving the venue.

Addressing the event, His Highness the Crown Prince, representing His Highness the Amir, highly commended the project as reflecting Kuwait’s commitment to fulfilling local needs and international demand for clean fuel, just in compliance with global endeavors to cut air pollutants. He underlined Kuwait’s ambition for attaining a clear-cut development strategy that would promote the country’s status in global oil refining industry. He also pointed out top priorities for creating new jobs for Kuwaiti young people, enabling them to work in their own country’s most vital sector. His Highness the Crown Prince voiced much appreciation to all those sincere Kuwaitis for their great efforts and achievements in carrying out the project.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Oil and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Mohammad Al- Fares appreciated His Highness the Amir’s patronage and attendance of the KNPC’s biofuel project completion ceremony, together with His Highness the Crown Prince’s presence, as reflecting the commitment of the country’s wise political leadership to following up on and supporting national development projects in various domains. , (KUNA)

