ALGIERS, July 18 (KUNA) -- Algeria will be providing Italy with an additional four billion cubic meters of natural gas as per a bilateral deal worth USD four billion agreed on Monday, the state news agency reported.

The deal linking state oil firm Sonatrach and Italian energy group (ENI.MI) is part of "several agreements in various cooperation fields" after extensive talks between President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, according to Algeria Press Service.

The agreement is a testament to the "strategic" partnership between Algiers and Rome, Tebboune told a press conference alongside the Italian prime minister, who cited the North African nation as the "biggest supplier of gas" to Italy.

Italy had relied on Russia for much of its gas needs but has now turned to Algeria as its main supplier in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war and subsequent Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

