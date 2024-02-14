ADNOC and BP announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to form a new joint venture (JV) in Egypt.

The JV will be owned 51 percent by bp and 49 percent by ADNOC, according to a press statement issued by ADNOC.

BP will contribute its interests in three development concessions, as well as exploration agreements, in Egypt to the new JV while ADNOC will make a proportionate cash contribution.

Concessions included in the JV are:

Shorouk (bp 10 percent interest, contains the producing Zohr field) operated by Belayim Petroleum (Petrobel).

North Damietta (bp 100 percent interest, contains the producing Atoll field) operated by Pharaonic Petroleum Company (PhPC).

North El Burg (bp 50 percent interest, contains the undeveloped Satis field) operated by PhPC;

North El Tabya, Bellatrix-Seti East and North El Fayrouz exploration concession agreements.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC Executive Director for Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth, said: “Today’s announcement with BP represents a significant step forward as ADNOC builds its international natural gas portfolio. This progressive joint venture partnership will enhance Egyptian energy security and the economic potential of the region’s most populous Arab country.”

BP’s William Lin, Executive Vice President of Regions, Corporates & Solutions, said the JV builds on a strategic partnership with ADNOC that spans over five decades.

“Together, we will build on the 60 years of safe and efficient operations of bp and its partners in Egypt, and continue to produce and deliver secure, lower-carbon energy in the form of natural gas to the country,” he said.

Subject to regulatory approvals and clearances, the formation of the incorporated JV is expected to complete during the second half of 2024.

(Writing by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon)

