The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has secured approval to launch a $50 million fund for Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks (NOGAPS) Manufacturing Product Line.

The fund would be dedicated to companies that would operate in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Parks and engage in the manufacturing of equipment components used in the oil and gas industry and linkage sectors.

Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, revealed this at the commissioning of the ultra-modern valves assembling facility established by Catobi Nigeria Enterprises Limited at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to him, the fund would support oil and gas companies that would operate in the oil and gas parks developed by the Board in Bayelsa and Cross River States.

The parks are expected to be commissioned and operational in the 4th quarter of 2022 and would incubate the manufacturing of equipment components utilised in the oil and gas industry and create an estimated 2000 jobs in each park.

In his words, “on Thursday, the Governing Council of the Board approved an additional $50m product in the Nigerian Content Intervention (NCI) Fund to support in-country manufacturing of components within the industrial parks currently being developed by the Board in Bayelsa and Cross River States.”

The Executive Secretary stated that NCDMB understands the challenge associated with manufacturing, especially the reluctance of banks to extend loans to manufacturers due to long repayment period for such facilities.

He disclosed that the NOGAPS Manufacturing fund will soon be launched and will be managed by the Bank of Industry (BoI) to address the identified challenges.

