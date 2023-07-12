Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden) has fulfilled the conditions to acquire a 9.9 percent stake in the US-based Ivanhoe Electric (IE) and form an exploration joint venture.

The associated costs related to the event remain unchanged, the mining major said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

In May, Maaden signed the conditional common shares subscription agreement with the New York Stock Exchange-listed mineral exploration and development company.

Maaden signed a heads-of-terms agreement in January to acquire an equity interest in IE by purchasing 10.20 million shares for nearly 474 million Saudi riyals ($126.40 million).

As part of the agreement, Maaden and IE will establish a 50:50 JV to explore copper, gold, nickel and silver in Saudi Arabia.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)