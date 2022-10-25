Saudi Arabia will outline projects arriving from a new investment law it introduced two years ago to tap its massive mining sector estimated at more than 5 trillion Saudi riyals ($1.33 trillion) at an international conference in January, newspapers said on Tuesday.

More than 9,000 delegates, including ministers, from over 100 countries, will attend the Jan 10-12 meeting in Riyadh to discuss mining investment opportunities in the Gulf Kingdom and other countries in the Middle East and North Africa.

“The conference will highlight investment opportunities in the mining sector in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region,” Okaz and other publications said, quoting a statement by Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Al-Khorayef.

Khorayef said the Kingdom, the world’s largest oil exporter, is “determined to be a pioneer in mining industries” in the region through attracting capital to the sector.

A Ministry statement said the conference would be a “platform for talks between officials and investors” on available projects in this sector, adding that discussions could also cover possible “long-term partnership” agreements.

Among the participants, nearly 170 delegates from Saudi Arabia and other regional countries would present papers on mining investment, the statement added.

Saudi Arabia began enforcing a law in 2020 to lure domestic and foreign capital into its mining sector as part of its “Vision 2030” which is intended to expand non-oil sectors and diversify the Kingdom’s sources of income.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)