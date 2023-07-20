Saudi Arabia has issued more than 2,000 mining permits since it began enforcing a landmark law to tap its massive mineral resources four years ago, according to the Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry.

In a report published by Al-Madina newspaper on Thursday, the Ministry said it issued 34 new permits in May, bringing the total mining licenses in the world’s largest oil exporter to 2,365 by the end of that month.

Building materials mine permits topped the list, with 1,475 licenses issued by the Ministry, the report showed.

Exploration licenses totaled 644 while 182 permits for small mines were issued, the report said, adding that the rest covered metal ores and surveys for minerals.

Riyadh enacted a mining law in 2019 with the aim of attracting private capital to its minerals industry, estimated at nearly 5 trillion Saudi riyals ($1.33 trillion).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)