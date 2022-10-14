Saudi Arabia issued 52 new mining permits in August within a new law enforced two years ago to attract capital into its lucrative minerals industry, according to official data.

The Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry issued the permits, which comprised 21 exploration and production contracts and the rest for mine exploitation and surveying, the Ministry said in a report published by local newspapers.

The new permits brought the total number of licenses awarded by the Gulf Kingdom to local and foreign investors to 2,159 since the cabinet endorsed the new law, part of the ambitious Vision2030 economic diversification scheme.

The Riyadh region was the largest investment destination, attracting 511 mine projects followed by the Western Mecca area, with 399 permits, the report showed.

In 2021, officials said the world’s largest oil exporter aims to attract nearly $30 billion investment into its mining industry by 2025.

Revenues from mining operations exceeded 5 billion riyals ($1.3 billion) in 2020 and are expected to double by 2030, they said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)