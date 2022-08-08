AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources on Sunday revealed that the initial reports on phosphate reserves in the east of Jordan were estimated at 600 million metric tonnes of ore, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The quality and thickness of the ore indicate “promising results”, the ministry added. Explorations remain ongoing, the ministry noted, adding that the phosphate exploration project’s first phase will be completed by the end of 2022, covering an area of 120 square kilometres.

In December 2021, Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh, launched the project to explore phosphate ore in Al Ruwaished District in Mafraq, integrating the Risha gas field and the phosphate exploration project, which is a national project. According to the latest results announced by the ministry, more than 46 wells were drilled, and more than 960 samples were collected and analysed.

