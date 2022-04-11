Muscat – As part of Oman’s strategy to expand the mining sector and its contribution to the country’s GDP, the Ministry of Energy and Minerals has announced a new tender offering four mining blocks for investment in the 2022 bidding round.

The Ministry of Energy and Minerals has invited international and local mining companies with experience in mining projects to participate in the forthcoming bid round for the salt (potash) and associated commodities.

The Mining Bid Round 2022 is offering Blocks 53-A, 53-B, 53-C and 51-D in Oman, according to a tender announcement by the ministry.

Blocks 53-A, 53-B and 53-C are located in the flat desert area known as Umm A Samim Sabkhah in the interior Oman.

Block 53-A covers an area of about 3,719 sqkm, Block 53-B covers an area of about 3,823 sqkm and Block 53-C covers an area of about 5,067 sqkm, the ministry stated.

‘These blocks are located in the interior Oman lying to the south of the Oman mountains piedmont, extends into the eastern part of the Rub’ al Khali sand desert and its western edge follows the international border with Saudi Arabia. This area is a flat desert desert known as Umm A Samim area,’ the Ministry of Energy and Minerals said.

On the other hand, Block 51-D covers an area of about 567 sqkm. It is located in Mahoot in central Oman, a few kilometers from Shanna harbour along the coast of Oman.

As per the ministry’s annoucement, the tender is open to receive bids from April 10, 2022 untill June 10, 2022.