Riyadh - Saudi Arabian Mining Company "Ma'aden" participated in the Global Health, Safety, and Environment Conference 2022, held between 16-19 May at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center as a Strategic Sponsor.

Ma'aden said its executives and leaders highlighted the company's Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) strategy and solutions during the conference's sessions and workshops.

Abdulaziz Al-Harbi, Deputy CEO, delivered the keynote speech on the first day, addressing the transformation of safety and leadership excellence along with sustainability, and keeping pushing the boundaries of excellence.

Ma'aden noted that its participation in the conference aims to highlight the company's efforts and vision in the fields of environment, human health, safety and security, and its goal of achieving an injury-free workplace.

It also aims to share its practices and initiatives with international experts who participate in this conference, and learn about their experiences and expertise, as well as use the conference platforms to strengthen its position as a leader in the Saudi mining industry.

The organization is dedicated to achieving world-class performance in health, safety, and the environment by supporting the safety culture transformation program, learning about new breakthroughs and trends in these fields, and sharing knowledge.

Ma’aden had a dedicated pavilion during the accompanying exhibition showcasing the technologies the company employs in EHS activities, and how to develop these technologies, in addition to highlighting its safety activities and initiatives.