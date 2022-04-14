AMMAN — The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and the Turkish “Solvest Trade and Industry Limited Company” on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding to explore copper ore and associated minerals in the southern region’s Ghor Fifa and Wadi Abu Khashiba.

Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh, in press remarks following the ceremony, highlighted the importance of the 12-month memo to optimise the Kingdom’s natural resources, according to a ministry statement.

On the exploration operations, Kharabsheh said that the project will extend over an area of 20 square kilometres at the Wadi Abu Khashiba region, and 28 square kilometres over the Fifa Valley. He noted that studies show evidence of available copper ores in good quantities and compositions.

As per the agreement, the Turkish company will conduct several exploration studies to assess the quantity and quality of the copper reserves and the associated minerals, to determine the economic feasibility.

If the project is proven feasible, the company will submit a preliminary economic feasibility study that includes the company's plan for the subsequent steps towards the development phase, he said.

He also noted that in the event the company decides to proceed with the next stages, the government will enter a partnership agreement with the company, which would require an approval of a special law.

