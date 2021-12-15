ArabFinance: Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya For Holding Investment (MAAL) has signed a partnership contract to develop a 150-acre land plot in the North Coast, according to a statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX).

Under the partnership agreement, Marseilia Group will act as the real estate developer of the entire land plot of the project spanning 644,000 square meters (sqm), with a built-up area of 60%.

The integrated project will feature residential, hospitality, and services units and will offer up to 385,000 sqm space for sale, with expected contractual sales of not less than EGP 9.45 billion.

Marseilia Groups share in the contractual sales would represent about 70%.

The project will be implemented at a total investment cost of around EGP 5 billion.

The partner will obtain an in-kind share of the projects unit immediately once the construction works are done.

The construction works of the project will be assigned to a specialized company in that field.

Marseilia Group aims at developing the project in a four-year period as per the rules set by the New Urban Communities Authority (NUCA).

It is worth noting that Marseilia Group is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate property investment, development, and management.