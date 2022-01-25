Khidmah, one of the region's leading integrated facilities management and maintenance companies, said it has set a new benchmark in safety standards by clocking 7.2 million safe man-hours in 2021, including 2.3 million hours during the summer season.

With over a decade of experience and over 80 projects currently under their management, Khidmah has been providing award-winning, cost-effective facilities management and home maintenance solutions to cover residential, commercial, retail, government, education, and hospitality properties in the UAE and the region, said a statement from Khidmah.

It currently has over 3,200 employees and provides services to more than 80 projects in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, it added.

Chief Operations Officer Maher Al Aghbar said: "The health, safety, and well-being of our employees are of critical importance to Khidmah. Our strong track record in safety is the result of a structured training program for our employees and the deployment of the highest standard safety procedures to mitigate any existing and foreseeable risks."

"This success is mainly because of the hard work and proactive efforts of all our employees. We have launched a number of safety initiatives as well as training and awareness programs in the past, which enabled us to ensure the highest levels of safety performance and to develop a strong culture of safety and well-being organisation-wide," stated Aghbar.

"The impressive Safe Man Hours achieved in 2021 reflects our commitment to leveraging the highest international standards of safety, quality, and security to protect our employees and maintain a safe and healthy environment across all facets of our operations," he added.

Over the years, Khidmah has initiated several training programs, including Covid-19 work procedures, safe operation of machines and building maintenance units and elevated working platforms in compliance with IPAF standards, high-level cleaning procedures, work at heat and height training, firefighting and marshalling, waste management procedures, safe use of PPE procedures and handling of hazardous chemical procedures to promote health and safety awareness among all employees.

Other notable initiatives include the "I See I Fix" initiative that encourages employees on all levels to be more responsible and take charge whenever they encounter an issue concerning health and safety, and the "Beat the Heat" campaign, where employees are given in-depth training on mid-break regulations and guidelines provided by the UAE government.-TradeArabia News Service