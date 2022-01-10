AMMAN The real estate trade volume in the Kingdom increased by 8 per cent at the end of 2021 when compared with 2019, to reach JD5.021 billion, according to the monthly report of the Department of Lands and Survey published on Sunday, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a monthly level, the trade volume in the Jordanian real estate market decreased during December 2021 by 13 per cent compared with the same month of 2019, to reach JD569 million.

The report did not compare real estate trading with 2020 due to the repercussions of the pandemic spread, which would render unbalanced comparisons.

The value of revenues recorded during December 2021 witnessed a decrease of 14 per cent compared with the same month of 2019, to reach approximately JD25.2 million.

Real estate sales in the Kingdom increased during the past year by 32 per cent, as apartment sales increased by 21 per cent, and land sales by 36 per cent compared with 2019.