AMMAN — Jordan and Iraq on Thursday signed a protocol for joint cooperation in the fields of mining and geology, notably relating to laws and policies that govern the exploitation of mineral resources in the two countries to facilitate investments in this sector.

Under the protocol, signed by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Al Kharabsheh and Iraqi Minister of Industry and Minerals Manhal Aziz Al Khabbaz, the two countries would exchange expertise in the field of exploration and evaluation of mineral resources.

The protocol also provides for establishing a database of all raw materials ready for investment in both countries, in addition to cooperating in the field of applying modern techniques related to the exploration of mineral and non-mineral materials.

In press remarks, Kharasheh said that the two sides have formed a joint committee to develop a mechanism to follow up on the implementation of the protocol, noting that the two sides agreed on an action plan for the year 2022 to realise real opportunities.

The protocol identifies the fields of cooperation to build future partnerships and increase trade and investment volume between the two countries, he added.

Khabbaz said that the new protocol is a step towards broader cooperation and future partnership between the two countries.

He added that both sides agreed to exchange information related to the natural resources sector and laboratory development, stressing that “the next stage is the implementation phase of the protocol”.