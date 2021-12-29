PHOTO
AMMAN, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The Jordanian Government and the German Reconstruction Bank signed on Wednesday a deal according to which Berlin would finance a water project worth euro 77.360 million (USD 87.9 million).
The Jordanian Ministry of Water said in a statement that the Minister Mohammad Al-Najjar and the Minister of Planning Nasser Al-Shraidah inked the agreement with the bank director of the water program, Eniss Martin.
Al-Najjar said the allotted fund is divided into a soft loan of USD 28.4 million and three grants valued at USD 59.09 million for the water sector in Amman, Irbid, Al-Ramtha, Jarash and Ajloun. (end) ab.rk
