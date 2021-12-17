AMMAN — The ministries of Planning and Water on Thursday signed a 70.2 million-euro soft loan agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The agreement is meant to improve the efficiency of the water resources in the Jordan Valley, provide water for domestic and industrial uses, reduce water loss and provide safe drinking water in Amman and Irbid, according to a Planning Ministry statement.

Serving some 300,000 beneficiaries, the project would support the Kingdom’s national water strategy through building a water pipeline for King Abdullah Canal to reduce water loss, rehabilitate irrigation systems in the Jordan Valley and build a water storage tank with a volume of 30,000 cubic metres.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Nasser Shraideh expressed appreciation for the EIB efforts in support of the Kingdom’s vital sectors, in addition to funding a number of feasibility studies related to water, sanitation and transport projects.

EIB Vice President Gelsomina Vigliotti reiterated the bank’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s water sector towards ensuring more efficient use of Jordan’s scarce aquatic resources.

In 2020, the EIB offered two million euros to provide consultancy services to support the Jordan Valley Water Resources Project, provided in the form of technical assistance from the bank's Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI).