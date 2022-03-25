ArabFinance: American locomotives manufacturer Wabtec is seeking to supply battery electric freight FLXdrive locomotives to Egypt, Amwal Al Ghad News reported on March 24th, citing Managing Director of Wabtec Egypt Islam Fathi.

The new locomotives have capacities ranged between 2,400 kilowatts per hour (kWh) and 6,000 kWh, Fahti said.

The top official revealed that his company entered into an agreement with the Egyptian transport ministry in February to supply 100 locomotives with €290 million financing provided by European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The first 3,200-horse-power locomotive will be supplied within the next 14 months, Fathi announced, adding that after that, the company will supply 20 locomotives monthly.

Fathi maintained that Wabtec is also seeking to offer liquified natural gas (LNG) locomotives to the Egyptian transport ministry.