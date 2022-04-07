ArabFinance: The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) has sealed an agreement with a consortium comprising Roots Commodities and UAE’s Rosa Grains for the establishment of eight factories in Port Said for packaging and wrapping of grains and value adding industries with a cost of EGP 800 million, Al Mal News reported on April 5th, citing informed sources.

The project will be located in the logistic hinterland of the planned grain terminal in East Port Said Port, a source revealed.

He said that the planned factories will be situated on 500 square meters, adding that the agreement between SCZONE and the consortium is set to be signed in a few days.

That agreement is separate from the agreement for the building of the grain terminal which is still pending the approval of the Parliament, a source commented.

In August 2021, the Egyptian government signed a contract with Rosa Grain and Roots Commodities for the building of a bulk grain terminal in East Port Said with expected accumulated investments of EGP 2.2 billion.