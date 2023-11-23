The UAE is working on a national strategy and roadmap for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCUS), a senior ADNOC official revealed during a forum conducted by the Global CCS Institute and RICH Centre at Khalifa University.

Dr Hernan Silva, VP-CCUS, ADNOC Group said the national CCUS strategy aims to define policies, regulations, and management of carbon within the UAE and is expected to be launched next year.

In response to a question posed by Zawya Projects at the Forum held on Wednesday, the ADNOC executive said the oil and gas giant is working on a carbon management platform. “The thinking today is to transform Al-Reyadah - the company transporting CO2 from Emirates Steel to ADNOC Onshore - into a carbon management platform to manage all the CCS (carbon capture storage) activities for ADNOC. Al-Reyadah will become our CCS operating company, providing CCS services to enable decarbonisation of emitters. Al-Reyadah will deal directly with emitters, sign offtake agreements for CO2 and will either sequestrate the CO2 in deep saline aquifers or deliver it to ADNOC Onshore for EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery).”

He clarified that Al-Reyadah will not be involved in EOR activities, which will remain with ADNOC Onshore.

“About 80 percent of the CO2 will be delivered for EOR and the remaining will be used for sequestration," he said.

He noted that EOR can be started immediately as it is covered by current regulations, but sequestration needs a new policy that would be addressed by the CCUS strategy.

Pilot projects update

ADNOC is running two pilots – one for sequestering captured carbon in aquifers and the other for permanently storing CO2 in rocks.

In his update on the sequestration project, Silva said: “We are testing the monitoring techniques and the injectivity of CO2 in these carbonates, which is new. We have started injecting [CO2] and the preliminary results are quite encouraging. The rocks in the well are better than expected. We are planning to drill a new well next year in Al Ruwais to sequester the CO2 from the hub in the new aquifer."

For the mineralisation pilot, he said they are studying "how fast and how much CO2" can be mineralised in the reservoir.

"In the next six months, we will have initial results from this pilot," he noted.

Silva said ADNOC has kickstarted sequestration with aquifers to accelerate the process but will consider depleted fields in the future.

“There are pros and cons for depleted wells versus aquifers. Depleted fields have sealing capabilities, and we know the geometry of the reservoirs but in case of legacy wells, we need to make sure they are in good condition or put into good condition before CO2 injection. Secondly, some depleted wells may create thermodynamic effects. In the case of aquifers, you have geological uncertainty.”

To reduce the cost of capture, ADNOC is exploring alternative materials to transport CO2 and will adopt a portfolio approach towards CO2 industrialisation.

“We are trying to modularise and standardise CO2 capture with key partners,” he said.

Silva said ADNOC’s target of capturing 10 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2030 will be achieved based on current technologies, but the company is working with start-ups to test and release new technologies for the next wave of projects beyond 2030.

He explained that the current capture target is for onshore facilities, but ADNOC is exploring a similar hub platform for CO2 capture for its offshore facilities.

Carbon cross border trade

On cross-border transport of CO2, the executive said important questions that need to be addressed include whether CO2 is a waste or a commodity, who will claim the credit against their carbon or net zero targets and how the carbon injected underground will be counted.

"This is currently being discussed when we talk about hubs and clusters in different regions,” he said.

Explaining the international CO2 trade process, he said: “First, the emitting and the receiving countries need to ratify the London Protocol that governs the international flow of CO2. This is followed by a bilateral agreement between the countries and a commercial discussion between the emitting entity and the transporting and storage entity”.

Silva observed that the issue of long-term liability will be solved by proving that storing CO2 in deep saline aquifers or in depleted fields is safe and permanent.

Professor Lourdes Vega, Director of the RICH Centre, Khalifa University told the forum that UAE’s Ministry of Energy is collaborating with other countries regionally on an emissions trading system (ETS) similar to the European Union ETS.

Silva added: “The market for a cap and trade in the UAE might not be big enough to have a meaningful representation of carbon pricing, and therefore having a GCC ETS system will create a market in the region, give liquidity, avoid carbon leakage between the countries, and therefore would be a great topic of collaboration in addition to technological partnerships and interconnecting physical networks between the different countries.”

