The UAE is a member of an multi-country alliance spearheaded by International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the India headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) to diversify global solar manufacturing supply chains.

The initiative announced during the 13th Clean Energy Ministerial held last month at Pittsburg, is focused on solar manufacturing around the world to meet 800-1,000 Gigawatts (GW) of production by 2030 in a resilient, diversified way, said ISA in a press statement.

“This is an international cooperation initiative, and the current members are Australia, Germany, India, US and the UAE,” IRENA said in an emailed statement to Zawya Projects

“The work plan is currently being developed. The broader areas will be empirical and analytical work to support the diversification and resilience of supply chains through best practice exchange and technical assistance. Each country will decide for itself how they wish to proceed,” a spokesperson for IRENA said in the statement..

“The increased deployment of solar energy will result in an increase in global photovoltaic production capacity, including the production of polysilicon, ingots, wafers, cells and modules. Production capacities will need to continue to increase and existing production facilities will need to be upgraded. A diversification of production approaches will be critical to ensure sustainable and robust growth in the global deployment of solar energy,” the statement said.

IRENA has done a report on manufacturing of solar for the UAE some years ago and is open to support the county with an update on new developments, the statement added.

The 2018 report produced by IRENA and the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Western Asia (ESCWA) found that more than 30 percent of components for Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plants could be locally manufactured in the UAE, a share that could increase to 60 percent if solar concentrators were locally produced.

The study also found that though solar PV would be the most suitable renewable technology for the region, many of the components required for wind projects could also be sourced locally. This include cables, connection boxes, transformers and the needed elements for building foundations. Moreover, the well-established steel industry could adapt or install production lines to include wind tower manufacturing processes, the report observed.

