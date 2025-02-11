Three locations have been shortlisted to set up vertiport in Abu Dhabi, which will accelerate passenger and cargo movements and improve logistical efficiency in the UAE capital.



Abu Dhabi-based LODD, an AI-powered drone technology and autonomous aerial logistics provider, and Skyports Infrastructure, a vertiport infrastructure developer, have shortlisted Al Bateen, Yas Island, and Khalifa Port locations following airspace evaluation, regulatory analysis, and feasibility studies.



More than 34 stakeholders were involved and 14 potential sites were assessed, culminating in a detailed feasibility study submitted to the Abu Dhabi government, the companies said in a joint statement.



These vertiports, the designs of which were unveiled at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in Abu Dhabi, could be connected with different locations across the UAE. A vertiport network will support the operation of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and autonomous aerial logistics in the emirate.

In Dubai, Skyports had commissoned GHD to design a vertiport next to the Dubai International Airport, the first of four vertiports slated to be developed to enable air taxi operations in the emirate.

