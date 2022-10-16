SV Pittie Sohar Textiles announced the formal full-fledged commercial operations of Phase 1 in the presence of its board of directors and the senior officials of the financing banks namely Sohar International Bank and Ahli Bank.

Phase-1 comprising Unit 1 – 3,500 rotors and Unit 2 – 150,000 spindles is one the world’s largest spinning facility and is the only of its kind in the GCC region.

The plant is a modern and state of art technology facility capable of producing variety of yarns ranging from coarse to fine counts.

The cost of the project is RO 57 million.

Due to the unique location of the facility at Sohar Free Zone in the vicinity of Sohar Port, the yarn produced in the Sultanate of Oman has strategic and logistics advantage.

“The company is proud of its dedicated employees, especially the female Omani operators which joined the workforce after successfully completing an intense and enhanced training programme. The 600 local workforce represent a major and key part of the production, quality and maintenance team. The yarn manufactured is exported to the world under the banner ‘Made in Oman by Omanis for the World,” says a statement issued by the company.

The Board of Directors extended their appreciation to the shareholders, the financing banks and government authorities especially the Ministry of Labour, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Sohar Port and Free Zone for their support in this journey as the company commenced full operations.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

