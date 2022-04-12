Africa Hydrogen Partnership (AHP) is studying the possibility of creating three hydrogen valleys and a ‘Hydrogen Road’ in Africa as part of its hydrogen plans for the continent, an AHP member said.

Ian Fraser, AHP honorary member and co-founder, and Managing Director, RTS Africa Engineering, said the industry body has identified three hubs to create hydrogen valleys – Johannesburg, extending from Rustenburg to Pretoria; Durban encompassing the city and up to Richards Bay; and Limpopo province, centered around mining giant Anglo American’s Mogalakwena Platinum Group Metals mine.

He said AHP is also working on a second longer-term initiative that foresees the establishment of a ‘Hydrogen Road’ from Southern to Eastern Africa, where all road transport will operate on green hydrogen.

The project envisages “a road running from Cape Town to Pretoria, some links down to the coast up to Harare, and up to Nairobi, Mombasa, Addis Ababa, and a couple of links inland.”

Fraser said a pilot project spearheaded by Anglo American to convert two ore haulers to hydrogen power is proceeding well.

In October 2019, Anglo American announced its agreement with Engie to develop and fuel the world’s largest hydrogen-powered mine haul truck.

“We expect these trucks to be operating on green hydrogen by June this year,” he said. “The project will generate 700 Normal cubic metres per hour (Nm3/h) hydrogen using two 350 Nm3/h NEL Hydrogen Alkaline Electrolysers. The power supply will be solar with grid back up.”

The long-term target is to convert the entire fleet of haul trucks at Mogalkwena to hydrogen and introduce decarbonised hydrogen mobility to other Anglo American mines.

