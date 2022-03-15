Sahara International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem) has announced the successful completion of the scheduled periodic turnaround maintenance activities at its Al Waha petrochemical facility and Sahara and Maaden Petrochemical Company (Samapco) plant.

During the scheduled turnaround, all the required works were completed, which will help boost Al Waha and Samapco plants' efficiency in addition to enhancing its reliability, stated Sipchem in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Established in 1999, Sipchem is a leading manufacturer of methanol, butanediol, tetrahydrofuran, acetic acid, acetic anhydride, vinyl acetate monomer, as well as carbon monoxide through its various affiliates.

The company caters to several key industries such as construction, solvents, automotive, electronics, polymer, coatings, and pharmaceuticals.

The financial impact of this scheduled turnaround will be reflected in the company’s financial results of the first quarter of 2022, stated the company.

The scheduled maintenance turnaround for these plants is mainly aimed at helping achieve the group's future operational plans, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

