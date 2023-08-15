Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first electric vehicle brand, announced on Tuesday that it is collaborating with Siemens Digital Industries Software to accelerate Ceer’s digital transformation.

Under the collaboration, Ceer’s engineers to design and build next-generation electric vehicles using the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software for the design, development, validation, and manufacturing.

James DeLuca, Ceer’s CEO, said, “Given the transformational changes in the automotive industry, having the right partner and the right software solution are fundamental to our mission to design, build, and sell aspirational vehicles for our customers.”

“We are delighted that Ceer has chosen the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio of industry software to help build the first electric vehicle brand in the Kingdom and to kick start the automotive manufacturing industry in the region,” added Edwin Severijn, Senior Vice President and General Manager EMEA, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Ceer a joint venture between PIF and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. (Foxconn), will license component technology from BMW for use in the vehicle development process.

Foxconn will develop the electrical architecture of the vehicles.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

