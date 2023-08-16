Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) announced on Tuesday the arrival of the world’s first container ship powered by green fuel.

The container ship, on its way from Asia to Europe, arrived at East Port Said port, SCZONE said in a press statement.

In June 2023, Maersk had announced that world’s first methanol-enabled container vessel will make its maiden journey from Ulsan, South Korea to Copenhagen, Denmark via Suez Canal covering a distance of 21,500 kilometres. The green methanol to power the ship was supplied by Netherlands-based hydrogen products company OCI Global.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

