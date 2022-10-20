Middle East Paper Company will start the preparatory works for developing a 1.5-billion Saudi riyal ($408.38 million) containerboard paper factory, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The new plant will have a production capacity of 400,000 tonnes annually and is expected to start production within 33 months of construction.



The company is currently completing feasibility studies, selecting a technical partner, talking to financial institutions, as well as obtaining the necessary approvals from the relevant governmental entities. No information was given on the location of the plant.



The final project cost will be determined after the completion of the feasibility studies.



