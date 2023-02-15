Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and Danish shipping major Maersk laid the foundation stone for establishing the largest regional integrated logistics park at Jeddah Islamic Port at the cost of 1.3 billion Saudi riyals ($346.42 million), the authority said in an Arabic language press statement.

The new facility covers an area of 225,000 square metres and will have an annual capacity of close to 200,000 TEUs across various products.



The statement added that the logistics park is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.



The logistics park includes storage and distribution locations to accommodate exports and imports of general merchandise, warehouses to house refrigerated food products and an area for transshipment, air freight and cargo shipment.

The park will provide more than 2,500 direct and indirect job opportunities, the statement noted.



In October 2021, Mawani’s president, Omar bin Talal Hariri said that the strategic partnership between the authority and Maersk is an important step toward achieving its ambition for Jeddah Islamic Port to become among the top ten ports in the world by 2030.

The new facility is part of Mawani’s new initiative to develop and offer investment opportunities in the logistical zones to the private sector. The aim is to increase the number of logistical zones that include re-export to reach 30 by 2030, as per the objectives of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services.

