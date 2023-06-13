Riyadh: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the Royal Commission of Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration and cooperation in areas related to cities, assets, and facilities management. The signing of this agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to expanding cooperation and fostering coordination.



The agreement was signed by the President of the RCJY, Eng. Khaled Alsalem, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of DGDA, Jerry Inzerillo.



It sets out to establish a framework for shared standards and specifications in various fields, including municipality services, asset and city management, safety and security systems, technical support, and the exchange of expertise.



Eng. Alsalem expressed his satisfaction with signing the MoU, highlighting the importance of cooperation to establish fruitful joint work paths. The collaboration will involve sharing best practices in asset and facilities management, the development of traffic impact standards and a traffic management system, cooperation in traffic impact studies, and the expertise exchange to establish a robust technical support system.



Inzerillo emphasized the importance of integrated efforts with RCJY to implement best practices across all DGDA projects. The MoU will pave the way for the development of standards, specifications, and systems, as well as the sharing of valuable insights and lessons learned in development, operation, and management.