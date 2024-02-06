Saudi Arabia is working on a package of incentives for investors seeking to set up defence industrial projects in the country, the Gulf Kingdom’s Industry and Mineral Resources Minister has said.

Bandar Al-Khurayef said the incentives include soft-term loans, industrial and land facilities, and government contracts to give priority in purchasing their products.

“We are working on direct facilities and incentives for investors in defence industries in Saudi Arabia with the aim of expanding such types of industries,” Khurayef told the Saudi daily Asharqalawsat on Monday.

The Minister said the world’s largest oil exporter is also working to develop metal industries needed for defence projects.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

