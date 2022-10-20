Oil giant Saudi Arabia has asked its main state privatisation body to develop a new online platform that will provide details to investors about privatisation plans, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The plan is part of the Gulf Kingdom’s economic diversification scheme “Vision 2030” and is intended to “hasten and facilitate” the privatisation process and attract more local and foreign investors, the Arabic language daily Alwatan said.

The National Centre for Privatisation (NCP), which was created nearly five years ago, is planning to appoint a “specialised company” to undertake the project.

“NCP intends to finalise a contract with an IT company to re-develop its online platform to provide more detailed information to investors about public enterprises to be privatised,” the report said.

“The platform also aims to better manage customer relations to facilitate the privatization process and ensure all investors have access to these plans.”

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)