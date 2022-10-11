A new freight line linking Saudi Arabia Railway’s (SAR) Northern and Eastern railway networks and Jubail Industrial City's new internal railway network will provide a vital logistical backbone for industrial and commercial ports in the East, Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) said in a press statement.

On Sunday, SAR had inaugurated new rail line connecting the North and East networks and Jubail Industrial City's internal railway network connecting the City’s industries to Jubail Commercial Port.

Mawani said the new lines connecting Jubail industrial City with Jubail Commercial Port and King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, as well as King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and other locations on SAR's network will develop shipping and unloading services, in line with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS).

It said the new lines will transport more than 6 million tonnes of liquid and solid materials from King Fahad Industrial Port, and more than 450,000 containers annually, and reduce around 200,000 truck annually on the highway network of the Eastern Province.

