Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) said total private sector investments grew 77 percent to 3.34 billion Saudi riyals ($890.65 million) in the first quarter of 2023 from SAR 1.88 billion in the same period last year.

On the other hand, the total number of factories and ready-built factories reached 5,894 and 1,191, respectively, in the three months that ended March 31, 2023, the state-owned developer and operator of industrial cities and technology zones said in a tweet.

The total number of logistics contracts reached 223 in the first quarter, it stated in another tweet. The highest allocated industrial sectors were food and beverage (29 percent), extractive (17 percent), machinery and equipment (15 percent), chemicals (10 percent) and medical (4 percent).

Among the most prominent allocated cities were Jeddah (50 contracts), Al-Kharj (36 contracts) and Dammam (19 contracts).

Modon received 1,115 foreign investors from 68 countries, with the prominent ones from India, Egypt, Jordan, the United States and the United Kingdom.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

