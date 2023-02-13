Saudi Arabia could push ahead with plans to create its second national airline in 2023, nearly two years after its crown prince unveiled such a project, a Saudi official was reported on Monday as saying.

Abdul Aziz Al-Dualij, Chairman of the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority, said the plan is among several major projects to be announced by the Authority as part of the Kingdom’s economic diversification plan known as Vision 2030.

“The Authority’s new plans and projects for 2023 include the launching of a new national carrier that will compete with major global airlines,” Duailij said at an aviation safety conference in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Arabic language daily Aliqtisadia quoted him as saying other projects comprise improvement of aviation infrastructure and construction of new airports.

In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman revealed plans to create a new national carrier to expand global flight destinations to 250 and turn the Kingdom into the world’s 5th largest air transport hub.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)