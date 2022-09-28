Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) has been awarded a project by Taif Municipality to develop a public bus transport system in Taif city.



The five-year project is valued at 88 million Saudi riyals ($23.39 million), the company said in a stock exchange statement.

In March, the Transport General Authority announced that it will roll out public bus transport projects in nine cities and governorates, comprising 42 routes and a distance of up to 1,660 kilometres.

These projects will increase the share of public transport services in the Kingdom to 15 percent by 2030 as part of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Service.

