Oil giant Saudi Arabia issued permits for 123 industrial projects worth nearly 3.9 billion Saudi riyals ($1.04 billion) in March within an ongoing drive to expand the non-oil sector, official figures have shown.

The new permits boosted the number of industrial licenses awarded by the Gulf Kingdom since the start of 2023 to 332 permits, showed a report by the Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry.

The report on Wednesday showed the largest Arab economy currently has 10,825 industrial units with total investments standing at SAR 1.4 trillion ($373 billion).

Saudis control around 73 percent of the industrial projects awarded in March while nearly 15.5 percent are owned by foreigners and the rest are joint ventures.

Saudi Arabia, which controls the world’s second extractable oil deposits, has announced incentives for industrial projects within its economic diversification scheme known as “Vision 2030.”

