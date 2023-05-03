Saudi Chemical Company Holding has received the final approvals from the competent authorities to start testing, pre-commissioning, and commissioning activities at its military industries complex project.

The move will ensure the safety and readiness of production lines and fine-tune the products' quality as per the approved standard specifications, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The starting date for commercial production and other updates will be announced in due course.

In July 2022, the company completed the construction the one-billion-Saudi-riyal ($267 million) complex. In March 2020, Saudi Chemical Holding announced the start of construction of the complex over a five-year time frame.

