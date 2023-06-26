Saudi Arabia’s central region, which is home to most of the active giga projects, is likely to see a price war amid growing competition between cement producers, AlJazira Capital said in a new report.

The average selling prices (ASPs) for cement remained under pressure in the first quarter of 2023, declining to 174.3 Saudi riyals per tonne from SAR186 per tonne registered in fourth quarter of 2022.

“We believe that companies could start cutting prices on a larger scale to retain the market share in the region, which will be visible in lower ASPs starting from the second quarter,” the financial consultancy added.

In 2022 and the prior periods, cement demand, driven by the housing boom, covered all the Kingdom’s regions, despite their different population density. However, other companies have ventured into the central region following the boom in giga projects.

From January 2022 to May 2023, local cement sales consumed only 89 percent of total clinker production, leading the clinker inventory level of the whole sector to increase to 37.6 metric tonnes (MT) by the end of May 2023.

The consultancy forecasts a decline of 9 percent year-on-year in local cement sales to 46.3 MT in 2023, while the inventory will stand at around 36.9 MT, rising 5.5 percent year-on-year.

AlJazira Capital expected the companies under its coverage to record a decline of 9.1 percent year-on-year in exports by the end of 2023.

