Saudi Arabia approved 99 new industrial projects in May with a combined value of around 20.1 billion Saudi riyals ($5.4 billion), official figures have shown.

The new investments boosted the totally industrial capital in the world’s largest oil exporter to nearly 1.474 trillion riyals ($393 billion), showed the figures by the Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry.

Small industrial units accounted for nearly 89 percent of the total permits granted to manufacturing projects in May while medium-sized industries amounted to about 10 percent and the rest were for “very small” projects, the report said.

Nearly 73.4 percent of the permits were granted to domestic investors and 15 percent to foreigners, the report said, adding that around 11.1 percent of the permits were for joint ventures.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)