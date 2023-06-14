Chemical companies in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are likely to cope relatively well with the current stresses of rising interest rates and higher energy costs, according to S&P Global Ratings.



Stress testing of chemical producers’ credit metrics, with higher interest rates and input costs, found that GCC companies, predominantly based in Saudi Arabia, generally outperformed their larger European peers due to low feedstock prices, long-term supply security, and solid customer and shareholder bases.



“We believe that the GCC chemical companies that we rate can absorb the combination of rising feedstock prices and borrowing costs without downgrades at this stage,” said S&P analyst Rawan Oueidat.



Saudi Arabia dominates GCC chemicals output, with companies based in the country accounting for 75 percent to 80 percent of total GCC chemical sales by value.



Compared with European chemical players, GCC chemical producers benefit from a feedstock pricing advantage, with some in countries such as Saudi Arabia, for example, maintained at fixed levels of $1.25 and $1.75/mmbtu for methane and ethane.



“Cost competitiveness, plus long-term supply agreements with the region’s national oil companies, which in turn have access to large and abundant reserves, should provide further cash flow visibility amid energy supply concerns in other regions,” the report noted.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)