Egypt has launched a project to construct the world’ largest spinning mill to tap its enormous cotton resources, a Minister was quoted on Friday as saying.

The factory is located in the Northern El-Mahalla El-Kubra city and there are plans to create a company to market its products in Egypt and elsewhere, Public Business Minister Hisham Tawfik told the Egyptian Addustoor newspaper.

“This is the largest spinning factory in the world and is part of a plan to develop the country’s weaving and spinning industry,” the Minister said.

Machinery for the factory will be installed by the end of 2022 and it will be formally commissioned in early 2023, he added.

Tawfik said the plan also includes the expansion of other weaving and spinning factories in Egypt but he did not mention costs of the new factory or expansions.

