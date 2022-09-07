Global price volatility witnessed in solar project components, raw materials and freight costs over the past two years has delayed the signing of supply contracts in Africa, a senior executive of China’s LONGi Solar has said.

“Customers want to sign [supply] contracts closer to the date of execution so they can monitor these prices,” said Emeka Wosu, Sales Director for Sub-Saharan Africa at the world’s top solar module manufacturer.

“Modules constitute about 40 to 50 percent of the project cost and module FOB (free on board) prices have gone up from 19-20 US cents per Watt pre-Covid to about 29-30 cents at the height of Covid. We've seen over 200 percent increase in the cost of polysilicon which makes up for around 20 percent of the module cost.

“Polysilicon prices have gone up from $12 per kilogramme pre-Covid to about $35/kg at the height of Covid and is now at around $30-$32/kg. Logistics costs have gone up 700 percent during Covid. The war [Russia-Ukraine] has disrupted aluminium supplies used to make modules as Ukraine and Russia supply about 11 percent of aluminium globally.”

These factors have delayed financial closure for projects as sponsors prefer to wait for module prices to stabilise before closure and banks too like certainty,” the LONGi executive said, while speaking at a virtual event organised by AFSIA [Africa Solar Industry Association] on the impact of COVID and the war on solar projects in Africa.

“We have to find mechanisms to manage the volatility. [For example], as a module manufacturer, we can give long-term validity of up to six months, which is not obtainable right now in the market,” he said.

“In terms of the module supply contracts, we negotiated a price fluctuation mechanism with the customer to agree on a threshold, say three percent so we both take the hit till it breaches the threshold. When it goes beyond that, it kickstarts contract renegotiation. Currently, we only do that for the exchange rate and not for the polysilicon and freight costs because we believe the market has stabilised,” he said.

Emeka said his firm encourages the customer to sign the supply contract for modules two quarters ahead of start of construction. “That gives us time to book production, build capacity and lock the price except for the exchange rate which we have a mechanism to deal with.”

He pointed out that there has been an increase in claims around delivery as customers don't carry out due diligence or factory tests to determine or confirm the capacity of the supplier. Given the excess demand for modules, he recommended that customers carry out proper due diligence of the supplier to confirm capacity availability in order to avoid derailing project schedules.

(Reporting by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)